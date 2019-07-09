  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Butler City, Butler City Police, Fatal Crash, Rochelle Davenport

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The woman involved in a motorcycle crash in Butler has died.

Butler resident Rochelle Davenport, 50, died on Monday morning at Allegheny General Hospital after being involved in a fatal crash July 3, Butler City Police announced Tuesday.

Authorities said Davenport’s motorcycle struck one car on the 500 block of West Cunningham on July 3. She then struck another vehicle in the oncoming lane.

Davenport was not wearing a helmet, and there were no injuries to the occupants in the other two vehicles, police said.

After the collision, Davenport was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital.

Police said she was being treated for numerous serious injuries.

