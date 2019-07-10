PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The famous dance instructor, Abby Lee Miller, posted on social media after she had fallen out of her wheelchair at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Miller said things didn’t go so well when she fell while transferring from her wheelchair to the aircraft seat.
There seems to have been a miscommunication between Miller and the American Air employees, who apparently didn’t even ask if she was okay.
View this post on Instagram
Help! “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” isn’t that the truth? Let’s just say my transfer from the Isle Chair to my own chair didn’t go so well! The move should’ve happened on the bridge like usual and not in front of a hundred ppl waiting to board, I shouldn’t have had to ask for someone to call the paramedics and maybe the @americanair Gate Mgr should’ve at the very least asked if I was ok? Thank you to all the Pgh international Airport Escorts that were so very kind & the hot firemen who swiftly got me on my feet, into my chair & on my way!!! . . . . . . @aldcstudiopgh #dancemoms #aldc #season8 #abbyleemiller #abbylee
She thanked the airport escorts and gave a special shout out to “the hot firemen” who got her back on her feet.