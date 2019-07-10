  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under: Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms, Pittsburgh International Aiport, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The famous dance instructor, Abby Lee Miller, posted on social media after she had fallen out of her wheelchair at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Miller said things didn’t go so well when she fell while transferring from her wheelchair to the aircraft seat.

There seems to have been a miscommunication between Miller and the American Air employees, who apparently didn’t even ask if she was okay.

She thanked the airport escorts and gave a special shout out to “the hot firemen” who got her back on her feet.

