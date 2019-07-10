



SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about a deadly shooting in Swissvale this spring.

Aris Barclay Vann was shot in May on Woodstock Avenue.

He was a recent graduate of East Allegheny High School and was planning to go to school for engineering.

The night he was killed, police say he’d had dinner with his mother, and then she dropped him off in Swissvale to meet a friend.

“Prior to the shooting, several witnesses heard two males arguing,” said Det. Richard Keebler.

“After the shots were fired, several witnesses observed a male running from the scene. He was described as a tall, thin black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a gun.”

Call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or 1-833-255-8477. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for information.