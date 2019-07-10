  • KDKA TVOn Air

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about a deadly shooting in Swissvale this spring.

Aris Barclay Vann was shot in May on Woodstock Avenue.

He was a recent graduate of East Allegheny High School and was planning to go to school for engineering.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The night he was killed, police say he’d had dinner with his mother, and then she dropped him off in Swissvale to meet a friend.

“Prior to the shooting, several witnesses heard two males arguing,” said Det. Richard Keebler.

“After the shots were fired, several witnesses observed a male running from the scene. He was described as a tall, thin black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a gun.”

Call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or 1-833-255-8477. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

