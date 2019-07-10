By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under:Autism, Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is so much for kids to do all around Pittsburgh in the summer, but sometimes it can be difficult for families of children with autism or other behavioral or mental challenges.

Fortunately, many local organizations are adding more and more ways for those children to enjoy too.

MORE INFORMATION:

Many local museums, theater companies and organizations that cater to kids have been finding ways to include all children, including those with special needs.

Now, Kidsburgh has a guide to three new sensory-friendly programs for Pittsburgh kids.

To check out the list, visit this link.

Kristine Sorensen

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s