Comments
LIGONIER (KDKA) — One person has been killed in a pedestrian accident involving a FedEx truck in Westmoreland County this morning.
First responders and the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office have been called to the scene at North Market and East Church Streets in Ligoner. The fatal crash was first reported around 9 a.m.
According to county emergency officials, the FedEx truck stuck the pedestrian, who may have gotten trapped under the truck.
The victim’s name is not yet being released.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.