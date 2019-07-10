Comments
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people allegedly robbed a Rite Aid in Bridgeville.
The Bridgeville Police Department announced on their Facebook page that three individuals robbed the business at approximately midnight on Wednesday, getting away with several thousand dollars worth of narcotics.
Two of the individuals were arrested in Washington, Pa. while the third is still at-large, authorities said.
Police said no store employees were injured, and all the stolen goods were recovered.
The two captured individuals can be seen below.