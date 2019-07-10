  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania students who attend one of the 14 state-owned universities won’t see higher tuition next year, the first such freeze in more than 20 years.

The State System of Higher Education’s board on Wednesday voted for to keep in-state tuition flat at about $7,700. Most of the system’s students are from Pennsylvania.

The system’s last tuition freeze was for the 1998-99 school year, when the cost for in-state students was less than half what it is today.

The universities have seen total enrollment fall over the past eight years from about 112,000 to just over 90,000.

The state government’s support for the system is rising by about 2 percent this year, to $477 million.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

