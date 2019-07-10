  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Pittsburgh Police announced that they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, early Wednesday morning on the 2100 block of Rhine Street in the Spring Hill-City View section of the North Side.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Authorities arrived on the scene at 2:55 a.m. after a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Authorities are currently investigating the shooting.

