



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get the fans ready as today will be the hottest and most humid day of the week.

Highs today will be near 90 degrees with dew points possibly reaching into the low 70s. We hit 88 degrees yesterday for a high. Today should be hotter than that. Factor in humidity levels and “feels like” temperatures may even climb into the upper 90s.

This afternoon, will also see a relatively small chance for rain and storms, but similar to last week, it depends on where you are.

Last night’s Pittsburgh sounding showed little in the way of convective energy with surface cape less than 600, but by 10a CAPE is forecast to be around 2,000. The one saving grace is an extremely dry mid-level along with no big temperature difference from the surface to 5,000ft. Wind speeds also are expected to be fairly light in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

All this would hint at isolated storms that could potentially bring big rain totals to isolated spots. Storms likely will be short-lived, burning themselves out rather quickly.

By Thursday, we are looking at long stretches of dry weather with a couple of lines of storms. These squalls will bring with them brief storm chances as they roll through. These storms will be fast movers and everyone should be weather aware through the day as conditions will change quickly. Good time to download the app. There is a slight risk of severe weather from the SPC due to the wind threat. While not as great a threat, both hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible Thursday.

