



BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — One man is wanted and another was taken into custody after shots were fired at a hotel.

Police said Wednesday a warrant is out for Justin Edwin Libengood for his alleged role in an attempted robbery at a Blairsville Days Inn Hotel room on July 1.

Libengood, 30, was charged Wednesday with four felonies, including two second-degree felonies.

Libengood has a last known address of Someret, Pa.

Investigators said Libengood attempted to rob David Lee McGinnis inside a hotel room at the Blairsville Days Inn on 1085 Route 22 Highway West at 9:30 a.m. on July 1. Libengood brandished a firearm in the alleged act, police said, and a physical altercation ensued inside the room.

Authorities said McGinnis is believed to have suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his neck during the fight.

Security camera footage revels two individuals, believed to be Libengood and McGinnis, fleeing the scene after the alleged altercation, police said.

McGinnis was taken into custody on Wednesday at 12:53 p.m. in Indiana County.

He was wanted for his alleged involvement in the incident. McGinnis is awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

Anyone with information on Libengood’s whereabouts is asked to contact state troopers at 724-357-1960.