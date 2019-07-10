



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole this morning shutting down a road in Sheraden and knocking out power.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at Chartiers Avenue and Municipal Street.

Police & medics are on scene due to this accident on Chartiers Ave —a pickup truck struck a utility pole and many wires are down on the roadway and many businesses are without power at this time. @KDKA https://t.co/pqkU90zeZu — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 10, 2019

The pickup went off the road, snapped a utility pole and then ended up crashing into a hillside.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash, or if the driver was hurt.

MORE: Here is a photo from Chartiers Ave in Sheraden from @SmithmyerPhotog. The road is still blocked after this pickup truck struck a utility pole. Many wires are down and many businesses in the area are without power. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dcDEYEVje6 — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 10, 2019

Wires came down, leaving some businesses in the area without power. Police also blocked off the roadway.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.