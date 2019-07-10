  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pickup Truck Crash, Pittsburgh News, Sheraden


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole this morning shutting down a road in Sheraden and knocking out power.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at Chartiers Avenue and Municipal Street.

The pickup went off the road, snapped a utility pole and then ended up crashing into a hillside.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash, or if the driver was hurt.

Wires came down, leaving some businesses in the area without power. Police also blocked off the roadway.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

