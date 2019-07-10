



CUDDY, Pa. (KDKA) — A South Fayette family is recovering after a neighbor’s tree fell on their house.

Gary Finke was at his Allegheny Avenue home in South Fayette with his wife, 21-year-old daughter, and his daughter’s boyfriend when the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“I had just let the dog out,” Finke said. “Next thing you know, we heard some rustling and rumbling. It felt like an earthquake almost.”

Finke’s daughter was in her bed when the tree collided with the house.

In addition to the broken bedroom window, the tree damaged the front door, the roof and took down two gutters. Finke said the inside of his home is in good shape and livable.

“It came through the window,” Finke said. “There was a window air conditioner in the room. Probably knocked it 5 feet into the room. Fortunately, it didn’t hit anybody in the room.”

Finke said it was just a matter of time before this happened. He said part of the tree was dying, and he doesn’t think the weather was a factor.

Look at this massive tree that fell onto a home in South Fayette. We spoke to the homeowner and will have the story at Noon on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/Lzygp8rZv3 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 10, 2019

“We just noticed over the years, it slowly leaning towards the house,” Finke said.

On Monday, Finke noticed the tree leaning even more. Finke said he talked to his neighbor about the tree since it is on the neighbor’s property.

“We’ve asked him a few times, ‘Hey, can we get this taken care of,'” Finke said. “He was working on it. Had a couple of people get him pricing to take it down. Unfortunately, it happened before it got taken care of,” said Finke.

KDKA talked to Finke’s neighbor off camera. She said they don’t have insurance and have been struggling to make ends meet. As for Finke, he’s waiting to hear back from his insurance adjuster.

“Probably need new roof, new gutters, a couple windows, doors, maybe some siding,” Finke said. “At least $10 grand, minimal.”

It’s unclear who is responsible for the clean up and damage.