Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The driver of a tri-axle truck is reportedly trapped after the vehicle crashed over a hillside in Squirrel Hill this morning.
The truck crashed at the intersection of Serpentine Drive and Bartlett Street, and dropped 50 feet over a hillside. It happened in the Panther Hollow area of Schenley Park.
According to emergency officials, the driver was trapped inside as the truck came to a rest around some trees.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or the condition of the driver.
WATCH: NewsChopper 2 flies over the scene —
Emergency crews are attempting to stabilize the truck before rescuing the driver
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.