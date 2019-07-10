  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The driver of a tri-axle truck is reportedly trapped after the vehicle crashed over a hillside in Squirrel Hill this morning.

The truck crashed at the intersection of Serpentine Drive and Bartlett Street, and dropped 50 feet over a hillside. It happened in the Panther Hollow area of Schenley Park.

(Photo Credit: Brenda Waters/KDKA)

According to emergency officials, the driver was trapped inside as the truck came to a rest around some trees.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or the condition of the driver.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 flies over the scene —

Emergency crews are attempting to stabilize the truck before rescuing the driver

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

