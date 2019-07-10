  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Holy Roller, Laughlin Memorial Chapel, School Bus, West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia chapel has turned its new school bus into a holy roller.

The Intelligencer reports Tuesday that the Laughlin Memorial Chapel in Wheeling has christened its new bus with baptismal water and some prayers.

The christening ceremony had two students climb up a step ladder to pour the water on the front of the bus.

The chapel’s Executive Director Dr. Georgia Kurko says the bus will takes kids to and from after-school programs and other events. She offered a prayer for the bus during the ceremony.

