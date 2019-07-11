SEVERE WEATHER:Heavy Downpours Flood Major Roadways And More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Butler County was stopped by TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag, making it the 17th gun stopped so far in 2019.

The Petrolia, Pa., resident was stopped at the checkpoint carrying a loaded 9mm handgun. It was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

The officers then contacted Allegheny County Police, confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning.

TSA confiscated 34 guns at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2018 and 4,239 nationwide, coming to an average of about 11.6 per day, a 7% increase from 2017 when 3,957 were confiscated.

