



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Residents in Westmoreland County are dealing with the impactS of Thursday’s severe weather.

A sinkhole has opened under the playground at the North Huntingdon KinderCare on the 8000 block of Norwin Avenue.

The playground’s sinkhole is located behind the school, but is not posing any immediate danger to the KinderCare’s building structure.

The school has begun to evacuate students, and emergency officials are on the scene.

Two trees have also fallen on two cars near the KinderCare.

There is also running water and flooded streets in Irwin.

Tenth St. near Route 30 is flooded, and emergency officials were on the scene to pull out a sedan stuck in high water.

Manor Borough is also dealing with flooding from the torrential rain.

Brush Creek Road is flooded, leaving basements with standing water. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti was on the scene and saw a dumper and port-a-potty floating down the flooded roads. He also saw residents outside their homes cleaning up trash.