PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The FBI and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police need help to identify a male suspect who robbed a Dollar Bank.

An unknown male entered the Dollar Bank at 537 Smithfield St. in Pittsburgh on June 26, around 2 p.m.

The suspect handed the bank teller a note requesting money, before leaving with the money on foot.

There were no reported weapons or injuries.

Authorities described the robber as a black male, in his late 40’s, standing at 6-foot.

He was captured on surveillance footage wearing a tan baseball cap and suit with sunglasses and a silver earpiece.

Police advise anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412)432-4000. All tips are left anonymous.

