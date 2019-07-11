Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police are investigating a homicide in Homestead.
Authorities said a 20-year-old man was shot Thursday morning at his home at 304 E. 16th St. He was transported to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, police said.
The man was at home with his family when there was a knock at the front door. The man answered the door and was shot multiple times by a person on the front porch, police said.
The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, and detectives are working on identifying the shooter, police said.
Authorities do not know a motivate at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.