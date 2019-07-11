SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding On Major Roadways
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Homestead, Homicide, Shooting

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police are investigating a homicide in Homestead.

Authorities said a 20-year-old man was shot Thursday morning at his home at 304 E. 16th St. He was transported to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, police said.

The man was at home with his family when there was a knock at the front door. The man answered the door and was shot multiple times by a person on the front porch, police said.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, and detectives are working on identifying the shooter, police said.

Authorities do not know a motivate at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s