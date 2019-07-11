



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — The man charged in the stabbing death of an 8-year-old boy in New Castle earlier this week was in an Ohio courtroom Thursday morning for his extradition hearing.

Keith Burley, 43, was captured by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Youngstown. Since then, he’s been held in jail there.

In court this morning, Burley waived his hearing. He will now be sent back to Pennsylvania to face charges in the stabbing of 8-year-old Mark Mason.

Keith Burley waives extradition in Ohio to PA in murder of 8 year old boy. pic.twitter.com/R3maGSHsMa — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 11, 2019

Burley is accused of stabbing Mason following an alleged altercation with the boy’s mother. Burley allegedly took off in the woman’s vehicle with the victim and his little brother still inside.

He took them to a home in Union Township where Mason was stabbed. Three other children were in the house at the time. The victim’s little brother ran for help.

WATCH: Extradition Hearing —

Once back in Lawrence County, Burley will face charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, kidnapping, terroristic threats and more.

Mason died at the scene.

RELATED STORIES:

Court records show Burley has a long criminal history.

At the time of the stabbing, he had just been released from jail and was on parole from another homicide conviction.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.