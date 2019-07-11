DETROIT (KDKA) — Khari Mosley, husband of Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, went on trial Thursday in Detroit.

He is charged with two misdemeanor counts, arising out of an altercation he and his wife had with police at the Westin Hotel in early March.

In a rocky start, the first prosecution witness, a security guard, misidentified Mosley, but over defense objections, the judge allowed him to testify.

In an earlier exclusive interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Mosley said he welcomed the chance to explain what really happened at the Westin Hotel.

“There still is a perception amongst the public that there was some sort of incident that we were responsible for some way, some 40-something couple gone wild,” said Mosley.

No way says Mosley.

He just wanted a room key card to take the elevator to his 10th-floor room.

On Thursday afternoon, jurors saw hotel video that Jon Delano was shown of Mosley at the front desk.