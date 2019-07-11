PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heavy rains caused major problems north of Pittsburgh along McKnight Road, including a sinkhole.
Photos from Ray Feather show a massive sinkhole that has opened up near the Bed Bath and Beyond store on McKnight Road.
The sinkhole is next to the Waldorf Park apartments.
Heavy rains and flash flooding made for a dangerous and challenging Thursday morning commute across the area, and the rain is continuing to fall.
McKnight Road has been closed between I-279 and Nelson Run Road.
The morning storms came fast and furious with downpours, lightning, thunder and flooding.
The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny and Beaver counties through 1:30 p.m., and Westmoreland County through noon as downpours lead to pockets of flooding.