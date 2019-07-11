SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding On Major Roadways
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flash Flood Warning, Flash Flooding, John Shumway, Local TV, O'Hara Township, Pittsburgh News, State Of Emergency


O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials in O’Hara Township say they are declaring a State of Emergency due to today’s severe flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for much of Allegheny County due to the heavy rain that began falling early Thursday morning.

There are numerous reports of flash flooding all across the area. One of the worst hit places is O’Hara Township.

According to Allegheny County, crews there have closed Freeport Road between Lewis Avenue and Powers Run Road.

Also, video shows a river of muddy water coming down Calmwood Road.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s