O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials in O’Hara Township say they are declaring a State of Emergency due to today’s severe flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for much of Allegheny County due to the heavy rain that began falling early Thursday morning.
There are numerous reports of flash flooding all across the area. One of the worst hit places is O’Hara Township.
According to Allegheny County, crews there have closed Freeport Road between Lewis Avenue and Powers Run Road.
Blawnox/O’Hara: Freeport Road is closed between Lewis Avenue and Powers Run Road.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019
Also, video shows a river of muddy water coming down Calmwood Road.
Calmwood Rd O’Hara pic.twitter.com/8EjiZjVB88
— Marty Griffin (@MartyGriffinKD) July 11, 2019
