Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Panthers have landed another transfer heading into the 2019-20 season.
The team announced the addition of Ithiel Horton from the University of Delaware Thursday afternoon.
“Pitt Lands Transfer Guard Ithiel Horton.”
Horton, who stands at 6’3″, earned CAA All-Rookie Team honors last season as a freshman at Delaware.
The young player averaged 13.2 points per game, with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Horton will sit out this season in order to retain three seasons of eligibility with the Panthers.
He is the sixth player added to the roster this offseason, including grad transfer Eric Hamilton, junior college transfer Ryan Murphy and freshmen Justin Champagnie, Karim Coulibaly and Gerald Drumgoole.