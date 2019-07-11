SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding On Major Roadways
Filed Under:Flash Flood Warning, Flash Flooding, Local TV, Parkway East, PennDOT, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT has reopened the Bathtub section of the Parkway East in downtown Pittsburgh after severe flooding.

The heavy rain has caused water to rise in the flood-prone area of the busy highway.

Crews had the westbound lanes closed between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Traffic was being detoured in the area, but the highway has since reopened.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

