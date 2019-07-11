Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT has reopened the Bathtub section of the Parkway East in downtown Pittsburgh after severe flooding.
The heavy rain has caused water to rise in the flood-prone area of the busy highway.
Pittsburgh: @PennDOTNews is advising drivers that the “Bathtub” area of I-376 westbound (between Grant Street and the Ft. Pitt Bridge) is closed due to flooding. Approaching traffic will be detoured using Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019
Crews had the westbound lanes closed between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge.
Traffic was being detoured in the area, but the highway has since reopened.
