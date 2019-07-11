SEVERE WEATHER:Heavy Downpours Flood Major Roadways And More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh International Airport was named a top domestic airport by Travel + Leisure magazine.

On Wednesday, the publication named the airport the seventh-best domestic airport.

Travel + Leisure asked its readers to vote for their favorite aerial hubs, rating them on access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping, and design.

“You can feel the ambiance of the city when you’re at Pittsburgh International Airport,” one reader told the magazine.

The magazine also praised the airport’s arched windows and navigability.

Find the full list here.

