PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flood waters were receding quickly after the last round of Thursday’s showers moved through the region.

There was pooling in the usual trouble spots on Chestnut Street in Washington.

The late day storms proved not to be as severe as the ones earlier in the day.

The rain that drenched the area Thursday morning was torrential at times and Ross Township was especially hard hit.

The raging water opened a massive sinkhole on McKnight Road Circle, near the Waldorf Park Apartments.

The National Weather Service says Pittsburgh recorded more than two inches of rain in the heavy downpours.

Southbound lanes of Route 28 between Harmar Township and RIDC Park were shut down by PennDOT because of flooding, as the area between the 31st and 40th Street Bridges were hit hardest.

Near RIDC Park, a single lane of southbound Route 28 traffic was open again by Thursday evening, as heavy equipment removed rocks and debris from the road that had tumbled down an adjacent steep hillside earlier.

For some of the people who live in Sharpsburg and O’Hara Township, the heavy rain was like a one-two punch.

For the second time in a week, Kittanning Pike again flooded because of the heavy rain that forced a creek to overflow its banks and water and debris which washed down the roadway from O’Hara Township.