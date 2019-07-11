SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding On Major Roadways
Filed Under:2019 Find Your Purpose, West Virginia, West Virginia University


WEST VIRGINIA (KDKA) — West Virginia University wants your help in filming a nationally running television promo.

The university is crowdsourcing ideas on what it means to be a Mountaineer for its “Find Your Purpose” contest.

West Virginia wants your best-told WVU story, with the winner receiving a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, to see the commercial debut on the big screen at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The commercial will also air nationally during Big 12 Conference football and baseball games through 2019-2020.

To enter, grab a camera or camera phone and create a 30-second commercial promoting WVU.

Submissions are accepted through July 19.

More information on the contest can be found here.

