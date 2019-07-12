Comments
LEECHBURG (KDKA) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash this morning in Armstrong County.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened along State Route 66.
The road has been shut down in both directions between Airport Road in Gilpin Township and Grant Street in Leechburg.
Sad news out of Armstrong County—SR-66 is closed due to a motorcycle accident. Here are the details we know at this point. Stay with KDKA for the latest. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zgtWdapC21
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 12, 2019
Drivers are being urged to detour around that area this morning.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.