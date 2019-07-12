SEVERE WEATHER:Heavy Downpours Flood Major Roadways And More
LEECHBURG (KDKA) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash this morning in Armstrong County.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened along State Route 66.

The road has been shut down in both directions between Airport Road in Gilpin Township and Grant Street in Leechburg.

Drivers are being urged to detour around that area this morning.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

