PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A section of Camp Meeting Road in Bell Acres is closed indefinitely due to a landslide according to the Department of Public Works.

The area of the road between Beech Ridge Drive and Fern Hollow Road has no timetable for when it will be reopened after storms caused a landslide Thursday.

A detour is being finalized and once it is established, the route will be announced via a release, on Facebook, Twitter and Allegheny Alerts.

Public Works is also bringing in a consultant to help determine what work will need to be done.

