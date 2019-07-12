By Brenda Waters
ECONOMY (KDKA) — Fire companies from four municipalities were called to fight a blaze in Economy.

The fire started Friday in a detached garage in Beaver County at 255 Concord Church Road.

The owner used the garage as a woodworking shop, and police said there were lots of chemicals inside, which fueled the fire.

There were several propane tanks stored in the garage, but none exploded, police said.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so fire crews had to bring in water tanker trucks to fight the fire.

On the scene were three tankers, which hold anywhere from 2,500 gallons to 4,000 gallons of water.

Authorities said no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

