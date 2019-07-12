



FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is facing more than 600 counts after state police say they found hundreds of files of child pornography on his laptop computer.

Joshua Myers, of Farmington, is charged with sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.

Myers is in federal custody, and now state police have also issued a warrant for his arrest.

In 2011, The Washington Post reports that Myers was charged in Virginia, where he worked as an assistant principal in a school, on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, a separate investigation launched Pennsylvania State Police’s probe into Myers, who is a registered Megan’s Law offender.

State police say they interviewed two former roommates of Myers’. One of them, investigators say, told troopers he had seen a laptop in Myers’ room that contained a file sharing system that directed him to images and audio and video files “depicting nude children.”

He told police he also saw a note, allegedly written in code, in Myers’ bedroom, that “contained verbiage which fantasized sexual acts with children,” the criminal complaint reports.

State police served a search warrant at Myers’ home, but didn’t find the laptop. They say he also “denied viewing or possessing any child pornography,” and told them the laptop had been stolen by his former roommates.

Investigators then met with Myers’ employer, who told them he uses the computer for work. They also interviewed the former roommate again, who denied taking the laptop and said it was last seen in the residence.

State police say they called Myers in for a second interview where he “admitted to utilizing the computer in order to view child pornography.” He said he had also brought the laptop with him, and allegedly admitted to keeping it at a relative’s home.

Police seized the laptop, and say a forensic analysis of it found 613 files on it, one of them labeled “the boys.”

In March, Myers was taken into federal custody over the violation of the terms of his parole.

State police have issued an additional arrest warrant for him in the current case.