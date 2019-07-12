



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is seeking the public’s help in an unsolved murder of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl.

Sarah Boehm was last seen alive leaving her Rochester Township home on July 14, 1994. Her body was discovered in November 1994 in an Ohio State Park by hunters, but her body was not identified until 2003.

A detective from the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office searched the “Jane Doe network” and connected Boehm’s body to her 1994 disappearance.

In the 25 years since her disappearance, the FBI and local law enforcement have followed up on multiple leads, though none have led to the arrest of the person who killed Boehm, authorities said Friday.

“No matter how long it takes, the FBI will follow every lead in this case,” Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones said in a police-issued release. “This community deserves closure and this little girl deserves to rest in peace. The FBI, our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, work together every day to find justice for the victims of violent crime.”

In August of 1994, 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez from Alliance, Ohio, was found dead a half a mile from where Boehm’s body was later found.

Menendez had been strangled to death and left naked.

Authorities said it’s unknown if these two unsolved murders are connected.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public to report any information they may have regarding the disappearance and murder of either of these women to the FBI at (412) 432-4000.