Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Fir
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Say hello to Fir! She first came to Animal Friends after her owner passed away. Fir is a sweet, 3-year-old gal who is looking for a home to call her own. She would do best in a home with a patient family who will give her the time she needs to adjust to her surroundings. Do you have room in your home and heart for Fir? Come to Animal Friends to meet her today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Fir, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Carrie & Berlioz
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Carrie is a terrier mix who has been with us for several months now. She came to us with a litter of puppies who have been adopted. She loves everyone she meets!
Carrie is a happy and energetic dog who really likes taking walks in the field with the volunteers. She is about 2-years-old.
Carrie is good with other dogs and kids, is spayed and has all of her shots. Come, make a new friend when you meet Carrie!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Berlioz was found living in a drain pipe with his mother and sister, Marie. He is very friendly and affectionate.
Berlioz loves his toys. He is good with other cats and kids!
He is house trained, and is neutered and has all his shots. We are not sure of his age, best guess is 6-months-old as of 7/2019.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
