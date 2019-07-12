



HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police have taken a man into custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Homestead.

The man was taken into custody Friday after he was found hiding in rafters on Eighth Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said they were looking for the man, who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday in Homestead.

The authorities are describing the man as a “person of interest.”

The man was spotted earlier Friday in the area, supposedly with a gun, authorities said.

A perimeter was set up between Eighth and Ninth Avenues in Homestead, just off of Hay Street.

JUST IN:

Multiple police agencies on Eighth Ave in Homestead; they’ve set up a perimeter searching for a murder suspect.

LIVE REPORT COMING UP AT 5:30 ON KDKA NEWS pic.twitter.com/G608pjqNjo — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) July 12, 2019

On Thursday, authorities said a 20-year-old man was shot at his home at 304 E. 16th St. He was transported to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, police said.

The man was at home with his family when there was a knock at the front door. The man answered the door and was shot multiple times by a person on the front porch, police said.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, and detectives are working on identifying the shooter, police said.