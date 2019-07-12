



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– July is the month of fried foods. First, it was National Fried Chicken Day, now french fries take the spotlight.

This Saturday, July 13, is National French Fry Day, and many fast food restaurants are celebrating the occasion.

With so many options, here is a list of the few local restaurants that are offering deals for the beloved fried potatoes.

Sheetz is offering one free bag of fries when you order on the Sheetz app.

McDonald’s joins the celebration with $1 small fries or hash browns through July 21 and $1 medium fries on Fridays with any $1 purchase made on UberEats– using the promo code on the app.

Get ready to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 with the One and Only #McDoFries. Watch out because we have a sur-fries for you on that day! pic.twitter.com/2FEcQG5o7z — McDo Philippines (@McDo_PH) July 11, 2019

Burger King shares a large fry for only $1 when you order on the BK app.

When you order a classic steakburger, at IHOP, you get unlimited fries.

As always, Red Robin never fails with the signature bottomless steak fries.

At TGI Friday’s customers get a free refill of fries with any burger.

Even though Taco Bell is obviously known for its tacos, Offers.com says Taco Bell will be selling Nacho Fries for $1.29; limited time only.

Whatever you choose to dip them in, get some fries to commemorate National French Fry Day this weekend.