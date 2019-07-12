Filed Under:Fishing, Mike Gallo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A little rain and flooding can’t stop Pittsburgh fisherman.

In true Yinzer fashion, fisherman Mike Gallo took to Facebook showing that a little flooding won’t stop him.

Gallo posted this video on his Gallo Outdoors Facebook page, of him doing a little fishing in a flooded street.

“We will fish anywhere,” the caption read.

Gallo took several casts into the floodwaters, but apparently the fish just weren’t biting.

When asked what he was using for bait, Gallo responds, “garbage can special.”

The video has already been viewed more than 10,000 times.

