PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend is looking fantastic following Thursday’s severe storms and flooding.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says highs will be in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be that small rain chance for Sunday, but it appears most will be dry, if not everyone.
Meanwhile, high humidity has broken with dew points, now at 65 degrees and falling. We should be near 60 degrees around noon.
There were a couple of areas of morning fog, but the rest of today will be pleasant with a high of 80 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine with winds coming out of the north at 5-10 mph for most of the day.
It will be dry Saturday as well. Smiley says it will also be dry on Sunday and Monday, but he’s putting in a low 20% to 30% chances for rain.
Temps will remain in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday with low rain chances remaining in place. Most look to be dry during this stretch. The middle of the week, we’ll see small afternoon storm chances with highs getting a bump to the upper-80s on Wednesday.
Humidity levels also rise on Wednesday with a return of the muggies.
