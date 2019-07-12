Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to a call of possible theft in Oakland.
Authorities said they arrived on the scene Friday morning, just before 7:15 a.m., in the 200 block of Atwood Street.
The driver of a box truck told police he observed a man jump into the back of his vehicle in an apparent theft, police said. The driver closed the door behind the man, locking him inside, police announced.
The driver told police he noticed the man hanging around his vehicle while he was delivering items to a store.
Police said they issued a summons for the man to appear in court at a later date for possible theft from a vehicle charges.