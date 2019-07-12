  • KDKA TVOn Air

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — After months of construction and anticipation, Kennywood’s newest roller coaster, The Steel Curtain, has taken flight. And it’s a touchdown with fans.

On Friday morning, some members of the media and national contest winners were the first to take a ride on the record-breaking roller coaster.

WATCH: The Steel Curtain’s first rides!

Hundreds of people showed up in their black and gold to take the inaugural rides in the football-shaped seats. Some Steelers’ players are also expected to take a ride on the coaster on Friday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Intern Maria DeBone)

The roller coaster towers over the park’s new Steelers Country attraction.

The Steel Curtain sets a world record for the highest inversion at 197 feet, and a record in North America for the most inversions – there’s nine of them.

It’s also the tallest roller coaster in the state, and tops out at speeds of 75 miles an hour.

The coaster opens to the public on Saturday.

