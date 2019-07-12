WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — After months of construction and anticipation, Kennywood’s newest roller coaster, The Steel Curtain, has taken flight. And it’s a touchdown with fans.
On Friday morning, some members of the media and national contest winners were the first to take a ride on the record-breaking roller coaster.
WATCH: The Steel Curtain’s first rides!
Hundreds of people showed up in their black and gold to take the inaugural rides in the football-shaped seats. Some Steelers’ players are also expected to take a ride on the coaster on Friday morning.
The roller coaster towers over the park’s new Steelers Country attraction.
The Steel Curtain sets a world record for the highest inversion at 197 feet, and a record in North America for the most inversions – there’s nine of them.
Look at this thing. #SteelCurtainKickoff pic.twitter.com/VRdlV150pP
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 12, 2019
It’s also the tallest roller coaster in the state, and tops out at speeds of 75 miles an hour.
The coaster opens to the public on Saturday.