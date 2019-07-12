PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A few current and former Steelers had a chance to try out the newest ride at Kennywood named after the team.
On Friday, the players were a part of the inaugural runs of “The Steel Curtain.” They joined local media and other partners of the park in an exclusive opening for specific people.
Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward joins fellow teammate offensive lineman Matt Feiler on the ride. Along with them, former defensive linemen Chris Hoke and John Banaszak as well as former offensive lineman and current team color commentator Craig Wolfley were a part of the event as well. Watch the video above as the Steelers take on the record-breaking coaster!
“Inaugural ride of one of the greatest rollercoasters I’ve ever ridden! #thesteelcurtain at @Kenny_Kangaroo. You have to go to Kennywood and ride it! @steelers @natehoke26 @ Kennywood Park”
The Steel Curtain will officially open to the public Saturday, July 13th.