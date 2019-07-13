  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boeing 777, Boeing Airplanes, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, Triple Seven


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Boeing “Triple Seven” — the largest twinjet in the world — made a pit stop at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

On Twitter, the airport showed a photo of the massive jet.

They say the twinjet was diverted to the Pittsburgh Airport after taking off from Hamad Int’l Airport in Qatar.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh International Airport/Facebook)

In the photo, you can see the size of the jet compared to a fire truck in the background.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s