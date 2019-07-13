PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Boeing “Triple Seven” — the largest twinjet in the world — made a pit stop at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
On Twitter, the airport showed a photo of the massive jet.
We had a very large unexpected guest last night when this @qatarairways Boeing “Triple Seven” was diverted to PIT after taking off from @HIAQatar in Doha nearly 12 hours earlier. No, that’s not a toy fire truck. @Boeing 777s are HUGE – the largest twinjet in the world. pic.twitter.com/4sv826g5cP
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) July 12, 2019
They say the twinjet was diverted to the Pittsburgh Airport after taking off from Hamad Int’l Airport in Qatar.
In the photo, you can see the size of the jet compared to a fire truck in the background.