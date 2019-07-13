Filed Under:Brighton Heights, Local TV, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to a domestic incident reported in the 4000 block of Brandon Road in Brighton Heights just after 1:00 p.m.

According to police, they identified a woman inside the house that had been assaulted by a male who refused to let her out, making it a hostage situation.

They were able to rescue the woman from the home using a Pittsburgh Fire truck ladder and she was freed through a second story window safely.

The man then barricaded himself inside the house and SWAT and Tactical Neogtionas Team arrived on the scene. Negotiations were unsuccessful as the male was uncooperative.

He then made threats of violence against police, prompting SWAT to gain entry into the home, deploying gas and a K-9 officer.

Police took the man into custody and identified him as 47-year-old Marc Vrane.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment. Police also found drug paraphernalia and are planning to obtain a search warrant.

The woman was treated for bruises and other markings.

The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and then transported to the county jail.

