BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police rescued a woman and call in the SWAT team to arrest a man holding her hostage inside a North Side home today.

This all unfolded in the city’s Brighton Heights section this afternoon. That’s where extraordinary measures were taken to get the woman to safety and arrest the man inside the home.

Neighbors and police sources indicate the man inside the Brighton Heights home is known to police. When officers were called here for a report of an assault, they took no chances to rescue a woman inside the home.

The call first came in around 1:15 p.m. this afternoon for a report that a woman had been assaulted in a home in the 4000 block of Brandon Road.

City of Pittsburgh Zone 1 Officers were backed up by the city’s SWAT and tactical negotiations team.

When they arrived the woman had been injured and officers needed to get the woman in the home out as soon as possible. Police used a ladder from firefighters to reach her on the second floor of the home.

The city’s Public Information Officer Chris Togneri explained what happened.

“She was inside the home still with the man that had assaulted her. Officers attempted to make contact with the male. Male refused to let the female exit the home, which made this a hostage situation,” he said. “The SWAT team along with the tactical negotiations team we called to the scene. Negotiators were able to speak to the male, they spoke with him on the phone for over an hour, the male was not cooperative.”

Officers used tear gas and went in with a K-9 to get the man out after he barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out.

The 47-year-old Marc Vrane is under arrest and facing a laundry list of charges including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, strangulation, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment along with drug charges.

Officers found drug paraphernalia inside the home.

The woman inside was taken to the hospital and so was Vrane.

Additional charges are expected, police are executing a search warrant for the home. The city’s PIO of public safety is crediting Zone One officers for wasting no time in getting the woman out of the house and to safety.

Togneri also confirmed that Vrane is a former Pittsburgh firefighter.