BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in the Rochester area are asked to close all windows and doors due to a fire and chlorine gas leak in the area.

Beaver County 911 says the call came in around 9:00 p.m. near Beaver Valley Bowl on New York Avenue.

Multiple crews along with a hazmat team are responding to the scene.

Residents that live within a five mile radius of the Rochester Borough are asked to shelter in place.

Crews are working to shut down Route 65 from Deleware Avenue to the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge (old toll bridge) in both directions due to a chlorine cloud.

Train traffic in the area has also been shut down.

There are no reported injuries at this time.