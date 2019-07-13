  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Hollow Road, Elizabeth Township, Local TV, Road Closure, Route 48, Sinkhole


ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A sinkhole in Elizabeth Township has closed a road for an unknown amount of time.

According to the Elizabeth Township Police Department’s Facebook page, Mansfield Road will close due to a sinkhole near the intersection of Boston Hollow Road.

The police shared a photo on Facebook, showing a sinkhole taking up approximately half the road near the stop sign.

The region saw heavy storms the past few days, causing landslides and other sinkholes. A sinkhole swallowed up McKnight Road after a torrential downpour. A sinkhole in Rostraver Township has also opened up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s