ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A sinkhole in Elizabeth Township has closed a road for an unknown amount of time.
According to the Elizabeth Township Police Department’s Facebook page, Mansfield Road will close due to a sinkhole near the intersection of Boston Hollow Road.
The police shared a photo on Facebook, showing a sinkhole taking up approximately half the road near the stop sign.
The region saw heavy storms the past few days, causing landslides and other sinkholes. A sinkhole swallowed up McKnight Road after a torrential downpour. A sinkhole in Rostraver Township has also opened up.