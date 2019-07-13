Filed Under:Epilepsy Foundation of Western/Central Pennsylvania, Local TV, North Shore, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 2,000 people took to the North Shore for the 31st Annual Pittsburgh Epilepsy Run-Walk.

The event was held at PNC Park to help raise money for research to better treat the disorder.

It can often cause seizures and affect day-to-day life for those suffering from epilepsy.

“It’s important to just raise awareness and let people know there’s no stigma around it,” said Nicole Frattalone of Mars.

The course went around the North Shore and ended with a tailgate party.

$115,000 were raised for the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania.

