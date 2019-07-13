Comments
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Nearly 1,000 people gathered at Allison Park Church to attempt to break the Pennsylvania state record for meals packaged in a day.
It was the largest meal-packing event Rise Against Hunger has ever done in the state of Pennsylvania, the record was previously held by Heinz.
“When you get people here in the United States willing to give their time and effort to help feed hungry children around the world, that’s what changes the world,” said Reverand Ray Buchanan the founder of Rise Against Hunger.
Volunteers packaged 300,000 meals and there were so many they filled an entire box truck.