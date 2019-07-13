  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Mount Washington, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Police Chase

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man that allegedly beat up a woman in a car on Orlina Way and then led police on a chase.

According to police, a woman called 9-1-1 and when officers arrived, the man ran off.

The chase ended on Augusta Street in Mt. Washington, a dead end.

“The driver did strike a police cruiser in an attempt to get away,” said Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Chris Togneri. “Eventually, that driver got past the police cruiser that he hit and went all the way down Augusta Street until its dead end. The driver stopped the vehicle, got out and fled into the woods.”

Police say the man is in his 20s or 30s, with dreadlocks and wearing a white t-shirt.

The woman is expected to be okay.

