PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man captured on camera while robbing the downtown Dollar Bank.

The Pittsburgh Police say their Violent Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man captured in surveillance footage in connection to a June 26 Dollar Savings Bank robbery.

They say the robbery happened on Smithfield Street around 2 p.m.

He is described by police as a man in his late 40s and early 50s. In the footage, he is pictured wearing a tan suit, tan ball cap, glasses and a tie.

