Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There may not be a more Pittsburgh way to get married than at Primanti Brothers.
So for 11 couples, it was “Love At First Bite” at Primanti’s original location in the Strip District.
Primanti’s offered an all-expenses-paid trip to anyone that decided to pop the question at any of their locations on Valentine’s Day 2019.
Pittsburgh Penguins national anthem singer Jeff Jimerson and his band Airborne provided the entertainment, making it a true Yinzer-style affair.
“So welcome to Primanti’s and you may kiss the bride!” Exclaimed Toni Haggerty, the long-time manager of the Strip District location, making it official.
The “almost famous” sandwich had one extra ingredient today — love.